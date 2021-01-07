U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti

Soldiers with the Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA) functional specialty team, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, pose with staff and volunteers at Solidarte Feminine July 1, 2021, in Djibouti City, Djibouti. The CA-EA functional specialty team with the assistance of the 404th CA-EA battalion, taught both basic first aid and English to the staff and volunteers at Solidarte Feminine, a local organization in Djibouti, as part of the Women, Peace, and Security program which focuses on meaningful partnerships and empowering women worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

