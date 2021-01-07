Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Curry, left, team non-commissioned officer with the 404th Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA) battalion, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, helps teach English to Madina Mohamed, right, Solidarte Feminine treasurer, July 1, 2021, in Djibouti City, Djibouti. The CA-EA functional specialty team and the 404th CA-EA battalion taught both first aid and English to the staff and volunteers at Solidarte Feminine, a local organization in Djibouti that provides resources to women in need as well as those directly or indirectly affected by HIV. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 02:29
    This work, U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS

    Department of Defense
    AFRICOM
    CJTF-HOA
    FxSP
    WPS
    Civil Affairs East Africa

