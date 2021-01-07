U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Curry, left, team non-commissioned officer with the 404th Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA) battalion, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, helps teach English to Madina Mohamed, right, Solidarte Feminine treasurer, July 1, 2021, in Djibouti City, Djibouti. The CA-EA functional specialty team and the 404th CA-EA battalion taught both first aid and English to the staff and volunteers at Solidarte Feminine, a local organization in Djibouti that provides resources to women in need as well as those directly or indirectly affected by HIV. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 02:29 Photo ID: 6721572 VIRIN: 210701-F-YK577-1070 Resolution: 5859x3906 Size: 3.59 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.