U.S. Army Civil Affairs works to empower women in Djibouti

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Curry, left, team non-commissioned officer with the 404th Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA) battalion, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, helps teach English to Madina Mohamed, right, Solidarte Feminine treasurer, July 1, 2021, in Djibouti City, Djibouti. The CA-EA functional specialty team and the 404th CA-EA battalion taught both first aid and English to the staff and volunteers at Solidarte Feminine, a local organization in Djibouti that provides resources to women in need as well as those directly or indirectly affected by HIV. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
