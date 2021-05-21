210521-N-OI940-1033
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Quoc Nguyen, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), signals the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), during a replenishment-at-sea, May 21, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2021 03:31
|Photo ID:
|6720908
|VIRIN:
|210521-N-OI940-1033
|Resolution:
|2197x3076
|Size:
|806.51 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS San Antonio Replenishment-at-sea [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT