USS San Antonio CBR Drill

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2021) Damage Controlman 1st Class Bryan Green, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), inspects a chemical biological radiation (CBR) mask during a CBR training evolution, May 25, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

