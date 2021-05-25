USS San Antonio CBR Drill

210525-N-OI940-1003
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2021) Damage Controlman 1st Class Bryan Green, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), inspects a chemical biological radiation (CBR) mask during a CBR training evolution, May 25, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2021 03:31
|Photo ID:
|6720907
|VIRIN:
|210525-N-OI940-1003
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
