USS San Antonio CBR Drill

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2021) Information Technician Specialist 2nd Class Gannon Oyenik, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), dons his chemical biological radiation (CBR) mask during a CBR drill, May 25, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)
