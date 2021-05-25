USS San Antonio CBR Drill

210525-N-OI940-1005

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2021) Senior Chief Boatswain's Mate Larry King, center, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), delivers training during a chemical biological radiation (CBR) drill, May 25, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 07.05.2021 03:31 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN