210525-N-OI940-1003
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2021) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), don their chemical biological radiation (CBR) masks during a CBR drill, May 25, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2021 03:31
|Photo ID:
|6720911
|VIRIN:
|210525-N-OI940-1025
|Resolution:
|4032x2880
|Size:
|915.19 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS San Antonio CBR Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT