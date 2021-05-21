210521-N-OI940-1014

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) The fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), transits in front of the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17)prior to a replenishment-at-sea, May 21, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

Date Taken: 05.21.2021
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, USS San Antonio Replenishment-at-sea [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.