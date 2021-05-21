Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Antonio Replenishment-at-sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Turrigiano 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    210521-N-OI940-1014
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) The fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), transits in front of the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17)prior to a replenishment-at-sea, May 21, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.05.2021 03:31
    Photo ID: 6720906
    VIRIN: 210521-N-OI940-1014
    Resolution: 4032x2880
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS San Antonio Replenishment-at-sea, by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphibious transport Dock Ship
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    USS San Antonio
    LPD 17
    IWOARG

