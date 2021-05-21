USS San Antonio Replenishment-at-sea

210521-N-OI940-1014
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) The fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), transits in front of the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17)prior to a replenishment-at-sea, May 21, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)
|05.21.2021
|07.05.2021 03:31
|6720906
|210521-N-OI940-1014
|4032x2880
|1.2 MB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|2
|0
