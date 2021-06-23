A Koku Jieitai (Japan Air Self-Defense Force) F-15J Eagle takes off during RED FLAG-Alaska (RF-A) 21-2on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 15, 2021. The Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex provides a premiere training environment for RF-A with over 70,000 square miles of airspace and domain training over land, air, sea, space and cyberspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 19:57
|Photo ID:
|6712665
|VIRIN:
|210623-F-ED762-7448
|Resolution:
|3000x1760
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Koku Jieitai participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT