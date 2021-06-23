Koku Jieitai participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

A Koku Jieitai (Japan Air Self-Defense Force) F-15J Eagle takes off during RED FLAG-Alaska (RF-A) 21-2on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 15, 2021. The Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex provides a premiere training environment for RF-A with over 70,000 square miles of airspace and domain training over land, air, sea, space and cyberspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

