Koku Jieitai participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

Koku Jieitai (Japan Air Self-Defense Force) Capt. Ikeda Ryota, Public Affairs officer, documents JASDF aircraft maintenance crew conducting routine maintenance on an F-15J Eagle during RED FLAG-Alaska (RF-A) 21-2on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 14, 2021. RF-A is a U.S. Pacific Air Forces exercise designed to provide training to U.S. and allied forces in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

