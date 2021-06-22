Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koku Jieitai participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 4 of 8]

    Koku Jieitai participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Aircraft maintenance crew members with the Koku Jieitai (Japan Air Self-Defense Force) conduct routine maintenance and cleaning on an F-15J Eagle during RED FLAG-Alaska (RF-A) 21-2on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 14, 2021. RF-A is a U.S. Pacific Air Forces exercise designed to provide training to U.S. and allied forces in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 19:57
    Photo ID: 6712661
    VIRIN: 210622-F-ED762-7435
    Resolution: 2962x1835
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Koku Jieitai participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    JASDF
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    354FW
    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

