Aircraft maintenance crew members with the Koku Jieitai (Japan Air Self-Defense Force) conduct routine maintenance and cleaning on multiple F-15J Eagles during RED FLAG-Alaska (RF-A) 21-2on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 14, 2021. RF-A 21-2 is a U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide training to U.S. and allied forces in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 19:57
|Photo ID:
|6712664
|VIRIN:
|210622-F-ED762-7443
|Resolution:
|3000x1893
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Koku Jieitai participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
