A-10 Thunderbolt IIs takeoff during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

Four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron take off during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 18, 2021. The A-10 is designed for close air support of ground forces and can be used against light maritime attack aircraft and ground targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)
