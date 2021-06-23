A-10 Thunderbolt IIs takeoff during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

Four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron take off during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 18, 2021. The A-10 is designed for close air support of ground forces and can be used against light maritime attack aircraft and ground targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

