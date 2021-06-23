Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 Thunderbolt IIs takeoff during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 6 of 8]

    A-10 Thunderbolt IIs takeoff during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron take off during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 18, 2021. The A-10 is designed for close air support of ground forces and can be used against light maritime attack aircraft and ground targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 19:57
    Photo ID: 6712663
    VIRIN: 210623-F-ED762-7445
    Resolution: 3000x1908
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt IIs takeoff during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Koku Jieitai participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Koku Jieitai participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Koku Jieitai participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Koku Jieitai participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Koku Jieitai participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    A-10 Thunderbolt IIs takeoff during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Koku Jieitai participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Koku Jieitai participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Eielson AFB
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    25th Fighter Squadron
    354FW
    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT