U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dominic Archuleta, 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron joint terminal attack controller program manager, reads a memorial placard before the Tactical Air Control Party 24-hour Run June 23, 2021, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Fallen members of the TACP community were honored with a biography and a training stanchion equipped with battle armor marking their time in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 09:36
|Photo ID:
|6711549
|VIRIN:
|210623-F-JV311-0017
|Resolution:
|4016x6016
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades [Image 6 of 6], by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
