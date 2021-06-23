TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dominic Archuleta, 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron joint terminal attack controller program manager, reads a memorial placard before the Tactical Air Control Party 24-hour Run June 23, 2021, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Fallen members of the TACP community were honored with a biography and a training stanchion equipped with battle armor marking their time in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney)

