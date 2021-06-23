Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades [Image 6 of 6]

    TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dominic Archuleta, 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron joint terminal attack controller program manager, reads a memorial placard before the Tactical Air Control Party 24-hour Run June 23, 2021, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Fallen members of the TACP community were honored with a biography and a training stanchion equipped with battle armor marking their time in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 09:36
    Photo ID: 6711549
    VIRIN: 210623-F-JV311-0017
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades [Image 6 of 6], by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades
    TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades
    TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades
    TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades
    TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades
    TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    Tactical Air Control Party
    TACP
    435th AGOW
    run
    2 ASOS
    2 ASOG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT