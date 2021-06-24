TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rome L. Reiswig, 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron unit operations training manager, executes pushups after the Tactical Air Control Party 24-hour Run June 24, 2021, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. After the run, 2nd ASOS members performed pushups in honor of each fallen member of the TACP community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

