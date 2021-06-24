Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades [Image 3 of 6]

    TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party emblem rests on a training dummy during the TACP 24-hour Run June 24, 2021, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The annual run is held every year worldwide by the TACP community in honor of fallen comrades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

