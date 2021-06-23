Members of the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron run during the Tactical Air Control Party 24-hour Run June 23, 2021, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Participants ran, walked and rucked for multiple hours from June 23-24, with prizes given to the team or individual who had the most laps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 09:36 Photo ID: 6711548 VIRIN: 210623-F-JV311-0041 Resolution: 4984x3327 Size: 4.4 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades [Image 6 of 6], by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.