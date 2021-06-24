Members of the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron run their final lap during the Tactical Air Control Party 24-hour Run June 24, 2021, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. 2nd ASOS members ran their first and final lap together in formation to commemorate the beginning and end of the 24-hour run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
This work, TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
