    TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades [Image 4 of 6]

    TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron pose for a photo after the Tactical Air Control Party 24-hour Run June 24, 2021, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Members of the 2nd ASOS ran, walked and rucked approximately 1,200 miles to commemorate their fallen TACP comrades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 09:35
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

