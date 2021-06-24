Members of the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron pose for a photo after the Tactical Air Control Party 24-hour Run June 24, 2021, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Members of the 2nd ASOS ran, walked and rucked approximately 1,200 miles to commemorate their fallen TACP comrades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 09:35
|Photo ID:
|6711545
|VIRIN:
|210624-F-PJ020-1013
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TACP community pays tribute to fallen comrades [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
