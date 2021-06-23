Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Wilson Visits AFBiH TRADOC [Image 5 of 9]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Wilson Visits AFBiH TRADOC

    TRAVNIK, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Major Perlisa Wilson, senior enlisted leader for the Maryland National Guard, speaks with Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina senior enlisted leaders at the AFBiH Training and Doctrine Command, in Travnik, BiH, on June 23, 2021. Wilson discussed AFBiH noncommissioned officer education processes and potential opportunities for the MDNG to facilitate training for AFBiH NCO and officer cadets. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

    Partnership Endures Through COVID-19 Pandemic &ndash; MDNG Top General Conducts Initial Visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina

