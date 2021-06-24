Maj. Gen. Gowen Initial Bosnia and Herzegovina Visit

Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina Lt. Gen. Senad Mašović, AFBiH Chief of Defense, speaks at a BiH hosted dinner for AFBiH and Maryland National Guard key leaders in Sarajevo, BiH on June 24, 2021. This was U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy E. Gowen, adjutant general for Maryland, initial visit to the country of Bosnia and Herzegovina, one of Maryland's State Partnership Program partners, after a long period of restricted movement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

