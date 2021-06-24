Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Gowen Initial Bosnia and Herzegovina Visit [Image 3 of 9]

    Maj. Gen. Gowen Initial Bosnia and Herzegovina Visit

    SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy E. Gowen, adjutant general for Maryland, gives a gift to Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina Lt. Gen. Senad Mašović, AFBiH Chief of Defense, at a BiH hosted dinner for AFBiH and Maryland National Guard key leaders in Sarajevo, BiH on June 24, 2021. This was Gowen's initial visit to the country of Bosnia and Herzegovina, one of Maryland's State Partnership Program partners, after a long period of restricted movement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

    Partnership Endures Through COVID-19 Pandemic &ndash; MDNG Top General Conducts Initial Visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina

    State Partnership Program
    MDNG
    TAG
    Maryland National Guard
    Bosnia and Herzegovina
    SPP

