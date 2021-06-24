Maj. Gen. Gowen Initial Bosnia and Herzegovina Visit

(From left) Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina Lt. Gen. Senad Mašović, AFBiH Chief of Defense, speaks with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy E. Gowen, adjutant general for Maryland, at a BiH hosted dinner for AFBiH and Maryland National Guard key leaders in Sarajevo, BiH on June 24, 2021. This was Gowen's initial visit to the country of Bosnia and Herzegovina, one of Maryland's State Partnership Program partners, after a long period of restricted movement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

