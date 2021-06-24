Maj. Gen. Gowen Initial Bosnia and Herzegovina Visit

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy E. Gowen, adjutant general for Maryland, Command Sgt. Major Perlisa Wilson, senior enlisted leader for the Maryland National Guard, and official party members engage with key leaders from the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo, BiH on June 24, 2021. This was Gowen's initial visit to the country of Bosnia and Herzegovina, one of Maryland's State Partnership Program partners, after a long period of restricted movement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

