Command Sgt. Major Perlisa Wilson, senior enlisted leader for the Maryland National Guard, speaks with Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina cadets at the AFBiH Training and Doctrine Command, in Travnik, BiH, on June 23, 2021. Wilson recognized AFBiH cadets for exceptional performance and spoke about partnership opportunities with MDNG. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.26.2021 12:17 Photo ID: 6710336 VIRIN: 210623-Z-UY654-2057 Resolution: 5627x3744 Size: 17.32 MB Location: TRAVNIK, BA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Wilson Visits AFBiH TRADOC [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.