961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska

U.S. Air Force officers perform a debrief after a successful mission on the E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control aircraft in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2, on June 22, 2021. The RF-A exercise focuses on improving the combat readiness of U.S and international forces, and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

