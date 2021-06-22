961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Giovanni Sonera from the 703 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs pre-flight checks on an E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control aircraft in support of RED FLAG-Alaska at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 22, 2021. RF-A 21-2 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provides joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. The Sentry is assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

