    961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska [Image 4 of 10]

    961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Sheila deVera 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Neal Terpstra, a pilot assigned to the 961 Airborne Air Control Squadron, Kadena, Japan, flies an E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control aircraft back to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2, June 22, 2021. RF-A 21-2 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provides joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training.The Sentry is assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 20:26
    Photo ID: 6707988
    VIRIN: 210622-F-ET937-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    Alaska
    RED FLAG
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    3N0X6
    ReadyAF
    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

