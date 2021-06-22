Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska [Image 6 of 10]

    961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Sheila deVera 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Evans, 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron comptroller display maintenance technician, manages computer systems on an E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control aircraft in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2, on June 22, 2021. The RF-A exercise focuses on improving the combat readiness of U.S and international forces, and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 20:25
    Photo ID: 6707990
    VIRIN: 210622-F-ET937-1005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.63 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska [Image 10 of 10], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska
    961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska
    961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska
    961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska
    961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska
    961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska
    961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska
    961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska
    961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska
    961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    RED FLAG
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    3N0X6
    ReadyAF
    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT