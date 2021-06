961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to an E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control aircraft receive a mission briefing before take-off at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 22, 2021 in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2. RF-A 21-2 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provides joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. The Sentry is assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

