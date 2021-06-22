961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska

U.S. Air Force members exit the E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control aircraft after a successful mission in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 on June 22, 2021. RF-A 21-2 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provides joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

