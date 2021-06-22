Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska [Image 9 of 10]

    961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Sheila deVera 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force members exit the E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control aircraft after a successful mission in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 on June 22, 2021. RF-A 21-2 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provides joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 20:25
    Photo ID: 6707993
    VIRIN: 210622-F-ET937-1014
    Resolution: 5721x3814
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 961st AACS provides command, control support during RED FLAG-Alaska [Image 10 of 10], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    RED FLAG
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    3N0X6
    ReadyAF
    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

