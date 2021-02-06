Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet

The Connecticut Air National Guard receives H3 model C-130s as part of a plan to upgrade the 103rd Airlift Wing's fleet of aircraft, June 2, 2021 at Bradley Air National Guard Base, Connecticut. The H3s are replacements for the Connecticut Guard's fleet of C-130H1 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

