Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet [Image 12 of 12]

    Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tamara Dabney 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    The avionics packages of the C-130H1 and C-130H3 aircraft are displayed, side-by-side, June 2, 2021 at Bradley Air National Guard Base, Connecticut. The Connecticut Air National Guard received H3 model C-130s as part of a plan to upgrade the unit's fleet of aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 15:57
    Photo ID: 6707506
    VIRIN: 210624-Z-OC517-025
    Resolution: 2928x1952
    Size: 1021.65 KB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet
    Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet
    Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet
    Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet
    Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet
    Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet
    Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet
    Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet
    Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet
    Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet
    Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet
    Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bradley
    upgrade
    c-130
    Connecticut Air National Guard
    c-130h3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT