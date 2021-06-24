The avionics packages of the C-130H1 and C-130H3 aircraft are displayed, side-by-side, June 2, 2021 at Bradley Air National Guard Base, Connecticut. The Connecticut Air National Guard received H3 model C-130s as part of a plan to upgrade the unit's fleet of aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)
This work, Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet
