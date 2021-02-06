A control panel in the C-130H3 aircraft allows flight crew to adjust lighting in the rear of the aircraft, June 2, 2021 at Bradley Air National Guard Base, Connecticut. The Connecticut Air National Guard received H3 model C-130s as part of a plan to upgrade the unit's fleet of aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 15:56 Photo ID: 6707498 VIRIN: 210602-Z-OC517-017 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.65 MB Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.