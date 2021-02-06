Air Force Col. Stephen R. Gwinn, 103rd Airlift Wing Commander, discusses differences between the C-130H1 and C-130H3 aircraft, June 2, 2021 at Bradley Air National Guard Base, Connecticut. The Connecticut Air National Guard received H3 model C-130s as part of a plan to upgrade the unit's fleet of aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 15:55
|Photo ID:
|6707495
|VIRIN:
|210602-Z-OC517-014
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet
LEAVE A COMMENT