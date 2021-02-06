The Connecticut Air National Guard receives H3 model C-130s as part of a plan to upgrade the 103rd Airlift Wing's fleet of aircraft, June 2, 2021 at Bradley Air National Guard Base, Connecticut. The H3s are replacements for the Connecticut Guard's fleet of C-130H1 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)
Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 15:56
Photo ID:
|6707497
VIRIN:
|210602-Z-OC517-016
|Resolution:
|6398x4265
|Size:
|2.64 MB
Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet, by MSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS
