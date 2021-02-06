Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet [Image 11 of 12]

    Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tamara Dabney 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    The Connecticut Air National Guard receives H3 model C-130s as part of a plan to upgrade the 103rd Airlift Wing's fleet of aircraft, June 2, 2021 at Bradley Air National Guard Base, Connecticut. The H3s are replacements for the Connecticut Guard's fleet of C-130H1 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Connecticut Guard upgrades C-130H fleet

    Bradley
    upgrade
    c-130
    Connecticut Air National Guard
    c-130h3

