U.S. F-16s in Indonesia

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kathrine Ancheta marshals U.S. Air Force Capt. Dakota "Dodger" Benge in an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 16, 2021. Cope West 21 allows U.S. and Indonesian Air Forces to conduct air-to-air training to enhance both side’s combat capabilities and unit readiness.

