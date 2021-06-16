Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. F-16s in Indonesia [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. F-16s in Indonesia

    PEKANBARU, INDONESIA

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kathrine Ancheta marshals U.S. Air Force Capt. Dakota "Dodger" Benge in an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 16, 2021. Cope West 21 allows U.S. and Indonesian Air Forces to conduct air-to-air training to enhance both side’s combat capabilities and unit readiness.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-16s in Indonesia [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indonesia
    Cope West
    35FW
    INDOPACOM
    CopeWest21

