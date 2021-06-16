Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. F-16s in Indonesia [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. F-16s in Indonesia

    PEKANBARU, INDONESIA

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Dakota “Dodger” Benge and Senior Airman Christian Rodriguez prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon for flying operations during Cope West 21 at Roesmn Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 16, 2021. U.S Air Force pilots from the 35th Fighter Wing, Misawa Air Base, flew with pilots from the Indonesian Air Force to enhance both side’s combat capabilities and unit readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 05:27
    Photo ID: 6706448
    VIRIN: 210616-F-XL819-1002
    Resolution: 5526x3108
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: PEKANBARU, ID 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-16s in Indonesia [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. F-16s in Indonesia
    U.S. F-16s in Indonesia
    U.S. F-16s in Indonesia
    U.S. F-16s in Indonesia
    U.S. F-16s in Indonesia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    Cope West
    35FW
    INDOPACOM
    CopeWest21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT