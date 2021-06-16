U.S. Air Force Capt. Dakota “Dodger” Benge and Senior Airman Christian Rodriguez prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon for flying operations during Cope West 21 at Roesmn Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 16, 2021. U.S Air Force pilots from the 35th Fighter Wing, Misawa Air Base, flew with pilots from the Indonesian Air Force to enhance both side’s combat capabilities and unit readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 05:27 Photo ID: 6706448 VIRIN: 210616-F-XL819-1002 Resolution: 5526x3108 Size: 1.68 MB Location: PEKANBARU, ID Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. F-16s in Indonesia [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.