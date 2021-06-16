Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. F-16s in Indonesia [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. F-16s in Indonesia

    PEKANBARU, INDONESIA

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 35th Fighter Wing, Misawa Air Base, prepare F-16 Fighting Falcons for flight in support of Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 16, 2021. Cope West 21 enhances U.S. relations with our regional allies and partners by demonstrating our resolve to promote security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 05:27
    Photo ID: 6706449
    VIRIN: 210616-F-XL819-1003
    Resolution: 5350x3009
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: PEKANBARU, ID 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-16s in Indonesia [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indonesia
    Cope West
    35FW
    INDOPACOM
    CopeWest21

