U.S. F-16s in Indonesia

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 35th Fighter Wing, Misawa Air Base, prepare F-16 Fighting Falcons for flight in support of Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 16, 2021. Cope West 21 enhances U.S. relations with our regional allies and partners by demonstrating our resolve to promote security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Location: PEKANBARU, ID