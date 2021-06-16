U.S. F-16s in Indonesia

U.S. Air Force Capt. Colton “Spring” Steen taxis to a partial aircraft shelter after flying in support of Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 16, 2021. The combined training offered at exercise Cope West 21 prepares the U.S. Air Force and Indonesian Air Force to work together in promoting a peaceful Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

