U.S. F-16s in Indonesia

U.S. Air Force Capt. Dakota "Dodger" Benge prepares to fly in support of Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 16, 2021. Cope West 21 allows U.S. service members access to new shared-use training areas and ranges, which enables units to meet air-to-air training requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
