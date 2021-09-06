Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210608-N-PO345-5827 [Image 6 of 7]

    210608-N-PO345-5827

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    210608-N-PO345-5827 ST LOUIS. (June 8, 2021) – Pallbearers included local Navy reservists and staff from Navy Operational Support Center St. Louis, stand by to render honors for Navy Mess Attendant 3rd Class Isaac Parker at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO, June 8, 2021. Parker was killed aboard the USS Oklahoma (BB-37) when it received up to eight torpedo hits and capsized in less than 12 minutes during the attack on Pearl Harbor, HI, December 7, 1941. He was re-united with his father, mother and six other relatives also buried at the cemetery, 79 years after his death following positive identification by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jermain Geerhart)

