210608-N-PO345-5792 ST LOUIS. (June 8, 2021) – Members of Navy Joint Intelligence Center Detachment 0382, a reserve unit from Navy Operational Support Center St. Louis, stand at attention to honor a fallen sailor at the graveside burial of Navy Mess Attendant 3rd Class Isaac Parker June 8, 2021 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Parker was killed aboard the USS Oklahoma (BB-37) when it received up to eight torpedo hits and capsized in less than 12 minutes during the attack on Pearl Harbor, HI, December 7, 1941. He was reunited with his father, mother and six other relatives also buried at the cemetery, 79 years after his death following positive identification by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jermain Geerhart)

