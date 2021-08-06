210608-N-FR750-4968 ST LOUIS. (June 8, 2021) – A marble headstone marks the final resting place of Navy Mess Attendant 3rd Class Isaac Parker at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Parker was killed aboard the USS Oklahoma (BB-37) when it received up to eight torpedo hits and capsized in less than 12 minutes during the attack on Pearl Harbor, HI, December 7, 1941. His remains were positively identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in 2020 and he was reunited with his father, mother and six other relatives also buried at the cemetery on June 8, 2021, 79 years after his death. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Kris Hooper)

