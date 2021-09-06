210608-N-PO345-5868 ST LOUIS. (June 8, 2021) – Family members observe the folding of the flag covering Navy Mess Attendant 3rd Class Isaac Parker’s casket during his burial ceremony at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO, June 8, 2021. Pallbearers included local Navy reservists and staff from Navy Operational Support Center St. Louis. Parker was reunited with his father, mother and six other relatives also buried at the cemetery, 79 years after his death at Pearl Harbor aboard the USS Oklahoma (BB-37) and positive identification by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in September, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jermain Geerhart)

