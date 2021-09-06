210608-N-PO345-5922 ST LOUIS. (June 8, 2021) – Pallbearers Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David Manthei, Personnel Specialist 1st Class Nicholous Andrews, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Robert Miller from Navy Operational Support Center St. Louis, transfer the casket of Navy Mess Attendant 3rd Class Isaac Parker’s to it’s final resting place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO, June 8, 2021. Parker was killed aboard the USS Oklahoma (BB-37) when it received up to eight torpedo hits and capsized in less than 12 minutes during the attack on Pearl Harbor, HI, December 7, 1941. He was reunited with his father, mother and six other relatives also buried at the cemetery, 79 years after his death following positive identification by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jermain Geerhart)

