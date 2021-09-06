210608-N-PO345-5873 ST LOUIS. (June 8, 2021) – Boatswains Mate First Class Scott Linne, a reservist from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 25, Detachment 2825 passes the folded American flag from the casket of Mess Attendant 3rd Class Isaac Parker of Woodson, AR, to Fire Control Technician Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Meeth from Expeditionary Strike Group 7, Detachment 1, during Parker’s burial ceremony June 8, 2021 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Parker was reunited with his father, mother and six other relatives also buried at the cemetery, 79 years after his death at Pearl Harbor aboard the USS Oklahoma (BB-37) and positive identification by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in September, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jermain Geerhart)

