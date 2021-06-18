U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mayra Mendez, and Tech Sgt. Keonda Maxwell, 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, pose together after Maxwell’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR), TT6 induction ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB) United Arab Emirates, June 18, 2021. TT6 members, take an oath to uphold a code of ethics, promote mutual respect, to support others and promise to improve the culture around them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.19.2021 11:24 Photo ID: 6700316 VIRIN: 210619-Z-BR512-1024 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.4 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ADAB’s Teal Team 6 Induction Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.