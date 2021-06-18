U.S. Air Force Capt. Emma Wahlig, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, sexual assault response coordinator, gives opening remarks during the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR), Teal Team 6 (TT6) induction ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB) United Arab Emirates, June 18, 2021. TT6 members, take an oath to uphold a code of ethics, promote mutual respect, to support others and promise to improve the culture around them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2021 11:29
|Photo ID:
|6700306
|VIRIN:
|210619-Z-BR512-1005
|Resolution:
|5071x3380
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ADAB’s Teal Team 6 Induction Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
